Mmmmm, purple: Apple just gave iPhone 12 and 12 Mini a new color for spring

The iPhone 12 now comes in purple. Tim Cook made the announcement himself at Tuesday's Apple's spring event. Until today, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini were available in black, white, blue, green and red (part of Product Red). The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max come in graphite, gold, silver and blue finishes. A video showing off the purple iPhone included The Candy Man, the song from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Cook said the new purple color is meant to evoke spring. The announcement came along with new iMacs, an updated Apple TV, AirTags and an iPad Pro.

The purple iPhone 12 goes on presale April 23 and will be available on April 30. Prices start at $829 (£799, AU$1,350) for the iPhone 12 or $799 if you activate it on a carrier when you buy it. The purple iPhone 12 Mini starts at $729 (£699, AU$1,199) or $699 with a carrier discount.

For all intents and purposes, the purple iPhone is the same as the existing iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. It has the same flat-sided design, support for 5G and OLED screen with support for HDR. The screen is covered with Apple's ceramic shield. The body has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and supports MagSafe wireless charging and accessories. It has the same A14 Bionic processor, runs the same iOS 14 software and even has the same cameras.

The purple iPhone comes exactly six months after Apple launched the iPhone 12 series which is halfway through its update cycle. With rumors increasing about an iPhone 13 coming out this fall, the timing of a new color could help sway people on the fence about getting a new phone.

