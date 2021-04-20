Mmmmm, purple: Apple just gave iPhone 12 and 12 Mini a new color for spring

The iPhone 12 now comes in purple. Tim Cook made the announcement himself at Tuesday's Apple's spring event. Until today, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini were available in black, white, blue, green and red (part of Product Red). The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max come in graphite, gold, silver and blue finishes. A video showing off the purple iPhone included The Candy Man, the song from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Cook said the new purple color is meant to evoke spring. The announcement came along with new iMacs, an updated Apple TV, AirTags and an iPad Pro.
The purple iPhone 12 goes on presale April 23 and will be available on April 30. Prices start at $829 (£799, AU$1,350) for the iPhone 12 or $799 if you activate it on a carrier when you buy it. The purple iPhone 12 Mini starts at $729 (£699, AU$1,199) or $699 with a carrier discount.
For all intents and purposes, the purple iPhone is the same as the existing iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. It has the same flat-sided design, support for 5G and OLED screen with support for HDR. The screen is covered with Apple's ceramic shield. The body has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and supports MagSafe wireless charging and accessories. It has the same A14 Bionic processor, runs the same iOS 14 software and even has the same cameras.
The purple iPhone comes exactly six months after Apple launched the iPhone 12 series which is halfway through its update cycle. With rumors increasing about an iPhone 13 coming out this fall, the timing of a new color could help sway people on the fence about getting a new phone.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
iPhone 12 specs compared to iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
|
|Apple iPhone 12
|Apple iPhone 12 Mini
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
|5.4-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
|6.7-inch OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels
|Pixel density
|460ppi
|476ppi
|460ppi
|458ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|5.78x2.82x0.29 inches
|5.18x2.53x0.29 inches
|5.78x2.82x0.29 inches
|6.33x3.07x0.29 inches
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|146.7x71.5x7.4mm
|131.5x64.2x7.4mm
|146.7x71.5x7.4mm
|160.8x78.1x7.4mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|5.78 oz.; 164g
|4.76 oz.; 135g
|6.66 oz.; 189g
|8.03 oz.; 228g
|Mobile software
|iOS 14
|iOS 14
|iOS 14
|iOS 14
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|RAM
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Battery
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback
|Fingerprint sensor
|No (Face ID)
|No (Face ID)
|No (Face ID)
|No (Face ID)
|Connector
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|Lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|Lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$829 (64GB), $879 (128GB), $979 (256GB)
|$729 (64GB), $779 (128GB), $879 (256GB)
|$999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB)
|$1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£799 (64GB), £849 (128GB), £949 (256GB)
|£699 (64GB), £749 (128GB), £849 (256GB)
|£999 (128GB), £1,099 (256GB), £1,299 (512GB)
|£1,099 (128GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB), AU$1,599 (256GB)
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB)
|AU$1,699 (128GB), AU$1,869 (256GB), AU$2,219 (512GB)
|AU$1,849 (128GB), AU$2,019 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)