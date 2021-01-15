MLK weekend winter fashion sales: Up to 60% off L.L. Bean, 50% off Patagonia and 30% off The North Face

Deal Savings Price







Martin Luther King Day honors our nation's greatest civil rights leader -- another reminder to invest serious time and effort into educating yourself on understanding system racism and how to fight it. But it's also a three-day holiday weekend, which means sales and deals. And with a third of winter now behind us, this is the time when retailers offload their cold weather inventory. That's why we've gathered up all of the best sales on winter fashion and picked out the most noteworthy cold-weather gear for you to peruse. This is also a great way to spend those holiday gift cards.

Read More: The best MLK Day sales and deals you can get right now: Save $70 on Dyson, $20 on Echo Dot, $60 on Apple Watch and more

Tommy Hilfiger Feel good while looking good when you're wearing this Recycled Nylon Popover Jacket. This jacket is part of the Tommy Hilfiger's sustainable style collection that promises to reduce environmental impact by using certified recycled nylon material gathered from used textiles. You can check out the sale here and get free shipping on orders over $100.

Ralph Lauren This lightweight quilted jacket is made from a rain-repellent fabric that can be packed into its own pocket for easy storage. Check it out at Ralph Lauren's up to 50% off sale styles event. Get free shipping on orders over $150.

The North Face The soft and cozy pullover fleece hoodie is made with 100%-recycled materials and is designed to keep you warm on the trails or down to the corner store. See more styles when you shop The North Face Season Sale and you can save up to 30% off. Shipping is free for most items.

Patagonia This lightweight nylon parka is a versatile jacket designed for all-day comfort. Made from recycled materials that promise to reduce your ecological impact, it is also Fair Trade Certified, meaning the people who made it earned a living wage for their labor, according to Patagonia. Find more similarly made items at Patagonia's Web Specials sale and you can save up to 50% off.

L.L Bean Stay cozy this winter with this 650-fill DownTek down jacket that repels moisture and wind while keeping you warm. L.L. Bean's DownTek is a type of down insulation that can repel water so the jacket can keep you warm while staying light for longer in wet conditions. See more popular style up to 60% off at the New to Sale Clothing event.

Columbia This water-resistant puffy jacket with 650-fill power down insulation and thermal reflective tech can be packed into its own hand pocket for easy storage. The drawcord-adjustable hood and hem allows for a snug fit to keep you cozy, find more similar styles at the Columbia Winter Sale and you can save up to 50%. Shipping is free for Greater Rewards members (free to join).

