Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

This is an update of a deal I first shared last month. The discount isn't quite as good, but it's still substantial -- and I still absolutely love the product.

Mixtiles are 8x8-inch framed photos -- "tiles" -- you can easily hang and rehang. No nails required; they rely on sticky pads, which greatly simplify matters if you need (or even just want) to reposition them.

Today and tomorrow only, you can save 30% on any Mixtiles order with promo code LOVESOMEONE30. But read on for a couple important instructions -- including how to actually apply that code.

That link will take you to Mixtiles in your browser, but you can also use the code in the Mixtiles app for iOS and the Mixtiles app for Android. Take note, however, that once you get to checkout, there's no obvious place to apply the promo code. Instead, in a desktop browser, after you click Let's Go and enter your name and email address, click the menu icon and choose Add Promo Code. Then proceed with photo selection and checkout.

Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

In the app (on iOS, at least; I wasn't able to try the Android version), you can access that same menu before even tapping Let's Go.

One more thing to note: If you order via a desktop browser, your starting price is $11 per tile. In the app, they're $12 each for the first three, then $9 for each additional. Either way, you'll save 30%, and shipping is free. (Note: The last time I ran this deal, some people reported seeing $14 per tile in the app. If that's you, it's worth switching to desktop so you're sure to get the lowest possible price.)

Speaking of shipping, it takes "about a week." That means you should have no trouble getting your order in time for Valentine's Day, if you're thinking of this for gift purposes.

I ordered some Mixtiles last month and couldn't be happier with them. The prints look sharp, the colors are super-vibrant and the tiles themselves are lightweight and incredibly easy to hang. Ordering from my phone was a breeze, though the desktop interface is quite simple as well.

It's hard to say exactly what you'll pay via the app (it depends on how many you order), but the desktop price works out to $7.70 per tile (post-discount). I think that's an amazingly good price on a cool personalized item, be it for yourself or someone else.

Your thoughts?

Note: Originally published last month. Updated to reflect changes in pricing.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.