Mitsubishi unveils new Blu-ray players in Japan

If you're tired of the boring facades on average Blu-ray players, the mirror finishes of the new Mitsubishi Electric recorders is guaranteed to get your attention. And pretty faces aside, the DVR-BZ100 and BZ200 also combine versatile DVD Blu-ray recording with hard drive capacities of 250GB and 500GB, respectively, according to Akihabara News. Another notable feature is their touch-screen remotes, which have color displays and flexible softkeys tailored for specific functions. But alas, this is another Japan-only release.

