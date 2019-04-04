MIT severs links with Huawei, ZTE due to US investigations

Yiming Chen via Getty

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on Wednesday joined other US colleges in cutting ties with China's Huawei and ZTE while the government investigates them.

Maria Zuber, vice president for research at Cambridge, Massachusetts, college, revealed the decision in a letter outlining its new review process for "elevated-risk" international projects.

"MIT is not accepting new engagements or renewing existing ones with Huawei and ZTE or their respective subsidiaries due to federal investigations regarding violations of sanction restrictions," she wrote.

Neither Huawei nor ZTE immediately responded to requests for comment.