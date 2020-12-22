MIT Media Lab names new director, a year after Joi Ito left because of ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Andy Ryan

MIT Media Lab has announced Dava Newman, PhD, an MIT professor of aeronautics and astronautics, will serve as its new director. The tech innovation lab will be led by the professor who has expertise across engineering, design, biomedical research, climate change, educational innovation, performing arts and science and tech policy.

"I really see the MIT Media Lab as the best place in the world to bring together science, engineering, art and design, to creatively deal with the huge challenges humanity is facing," Newman said Tuesday. "Leading the legendary Media Lab is a dream for me, and I can't wait to help write the next chapter of this uniquely creative, impactful, compassionate community."

Newman was formerly deputy administrator of NASA under the Obama administration.

MIT added Newman has been a principal investigator for "four space missions, developing new experiments and techniques for measuring the dynamics of astronaut activity on the Space Shuttle, the Mir space station, and the International Space Station." She's also invented space suits.

Her appointment follows the resignation of former director Joe Ito in September 2019 after it was revealed he had accepted donations by Jeffrey Epstein to the Media Lab. This was followed by reports from The New Yorker that the lab had more contact with the convicted sex offender than it had revealed, and that it had worked to conceal those dealings.

The Media Lab said in an August 2019 statement that MIT had received around $800,000 in donations from Epstein over 20 years. Later, Ito acknowledged taking $525,000 from Epstein for the Media Lab, as well as $1.2 million for his personal investment funds, according to The New York Times. The donations from the financier were used for purchasing lab equipment and supporting the scientists.

MIT President L. Rafael Reif also admitted last year he not only knew about the donations by Jeffrey Epstein to the university's Media Lab but also signed a thank you letter to Epstein. In a note to the MIT community, Reif said he doesn't recall signing the letter but that it happened in August 2012, six weeks into his presidency.

"I am aware that we could and should have asked more questions about Jeffrey Epstein and about his interactions with Joi," Reif said at the time.

Epstein last year committed suicide in jail while facing charges of sex trafficking.