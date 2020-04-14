As coronavirus causes face shield shortages, MIT engineer's disposable design could save lives

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

A team of engineers, doctors and scientists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology has developed a new technique to address the shortage in the US of personal protective equipment.

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, US hospitals are struggling to provide their staff with enough plastic face shields. Infectious disease experts say face shields are crucial as they provide a second layer of protection and can be disinfected and reused.

MIT engineering professor Martin Culpepper led a team to design a new type of shield cut with lasers that's foldable so it can be stacked in mass quantities and shipped in boxes by the thousands. Culpepper spoke to CNET along with his cardiologist colleague Dr. Elazer Edelman. Watch the video to see how they came up with the concept.