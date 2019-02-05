Missing Link trailer offers more fun from Oscar-nominated animators Laika

The mysterious creature has had many names: Bigfoot, Yeti, Sasquatch ... Susan. This is the latest trailer for Missing Link, the forthcoming creature feature from animation maestros Laika and the follow-up to Oscar-nominated Kubo and the Two Strings.
Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana lend their voices to the colorful comic adventure, along with Emma Thompson and Stephen Fry.
Laika specializes in stop-motion animations like Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls and 2016's stunning Kubo. Kubo was directed by Travis Knight, who made his live action debut with last year's adorable Bumblebee and is also producing Missing Link.
Missing Link will be released in April.
