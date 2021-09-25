Missed Netflix's Tudum fan event? See the big trailers and video clips here

Netflix

At its Tudum global online fan event Saturday, Netflix dropped first glimpses of trailers and clips from its most exciting upcoming movies and TV shows, and we've gathered them all right here.

That means new seasons of Stranger Things 4, Bridgerton, Ozark, The Witcher, La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as star-studded movies like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard, among dozens of others.

Stranger Things season 4 Creel House teaser

Bridgerton Kathony clip

Tiger King season 2 date announcement

The Witcher season 2 trailer

The Witcher season 2 Geralt & Ciri clip

The Witcher season 2 Nivellen clip

The Witcher: Blood Origin behind-the-scenes

Don't Look Up Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep clip

Ozark season 4 teaser

Sandman first look

Cowboy Bebop title sequence

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) season 5 volume 2 teaser

Red Notice fight scene

Jeen-Yuhs (Kanye West documentary) clip

Super Crooks teaser

Army of Thieves trailer

Sex Education season 4 date announcement

Breaking News out of #TUDUM!



Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Through My Window (A Traves de Mi Ventana) teaser

February just got a lot steamier — A Traves De Mi Ventana will premiere on February 4, 2022! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/nTriVqYXhv — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Maldivas teaser

The stars from Maldivas just gave #TUDUM a sneak peek at their new series. pic.twitter.com/aHqnWaYnyo — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Dark Desires (Oscuro Deseo) teaser

What awaits Alma and Dario in Season 2 of Dark Desire / Oscuro Deseo? #TUDUM just served up a juicy tease. pic.twitter.com/6NedCjjUvc — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

De Volta Aos 15 (aka Back to 15) teaser

As a teen, Anita had big dreams for herself. As an adult, none of them have come true — but she gets a second chance when this 30 year old magically finds herself back in her 15 year old body.#TUDUM just debuted the first look at De Volta Aos 15 (a.k.a Back To 15) pic.twitter.com/t699HDelo7 — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

The Crown season 5 message from Imelda Staunton

Extraction 2 teaser

Drifting Home teaser

Vikings: Valhalla teaser



Arcane teaser

Emily in Paris season 2 trailer

Soy Georgina / I Am Georgina teaser

You know her name, but do you really know her story?



Georgina Rodríguez gives you an all-access pass to her life in Soy Georgina / I Am Georgina. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/BOUf1I4CZb — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

The Umbrella Academy cast Q&A

Enola Holmes 2 preview with Millie Bobby Brown

Big Enola Holmes 2 news out of #TUDUM — Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury in the sequel! pic.twitter.com/OVX4mPo2Co — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

The Chestnut Man teaser

Brace yourself for Netflix’s next great thriller.



Who is The Chestnut Man? #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/dbs8Hcowqz — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Colin in Black & White clip

Rebelde teaser

Inside Job trailer

The many, many trailers and videos dropped Saturday during Netflix's Tudum, an hours-long online "fan event." Named after that instantly recognizable drumbeat that plays at the start of all its original shows, Tudum recruited the stars and creators of its many shows to hype the streaming service.

Netflix dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service, with 209 million members worldwide. But even a company as dominant as Netflix faces intensifying competition from upstart streaming rivals like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and others.