Missed Dune on HBO Max? Buy it on iTunes in 4K for $13

Warner Bros.

We did it, we finally did it. Over 50 years after the book came out, we finally got a satisfying live-action adaptation of Herbert's sci-fi epic, Dune. And it was certainly worth the wait. Whether you're a life-long fan, or are just curious to see what all the buzz is about, we've got a deal for you. Right now on iTunes, you can grab the digital edition of Dune in stunning 4K for just $13, so you can relive the first steps of Paul's journey whenever, wherever. And for those who prefer a physical copy, the . You can check out our full review of Dune: Part One here.

Considering that Villeneuve and Warner Bros. have already confirmed a Dune: Part Two is in the works, and slated for release sometime next year, Part One is definitely a film you'll want to own for yourself. While we do expect Dune to return to HBO Max in the coming months, there's no guarantee it will still be there by the time the sequel comes out. If you want to be sure you'll be able to rewatch the first one in anticipation, owning it is your best bet, and right now it'll cost you less than a night at the movies.