Miss your old iPod? This app will make your iPhone look like one again

Shelby Brown/CNET

Who among us isn't nostalgic for the days of the iPod Classic, with its click wheel and lack of internet connection? (Answer: People under the age of 25, probably.) A new app called Rewound will help you recapture the magic of the early digital music days by transforming your iPhone's interface into the iPod Classic.

Rewound uses downloadable skins to make the app look like an iPod, and it syncs with your Apple Music library (Spotify compatibility is coming, according to its App Store listing). It works by using downloadable skins to give the screen the iPod look, and then uses haptic feedback to simulate the feel of the iPod Classic's click wheel.

The idea behind the app was pure nostalgia, Rewound developer Louis Anslow of Rethought agency told The Verge on Wednesday. "You can program physical appearance of a device," he said. "It could become anything." Technically, the app isn't marketed as one to turn your iPhone into an iPod, since that would get it kicked out of the App Store. The skins are downloaded after the app is installed, and could be used for other purposes in the future, The Verge noted.

You can download Rewound free in the App Store.