Atlas Coffee Club

I'm done with Keurig. Maybe not forever, but for now. Here's why: Having run out of K-Cups, I was rummaging through the cupboard when I found a bag of Atlas Coffee I'd forgotten about. So I brewed some and oh. My. God. I've been using my Keurig for so long that I'd honestly forgotten what good coffee tastes like. It tastes like this.

Maybe you already knew that. Or maybe you're missing your favorite java from your favorite java joint. Whatever the case, I urge you to try Atlas Coffee, which I've been enjoying a lot. Because here's the deal: For a limited time, with promo code 1STFREE2020. You'll pay only for shipping ($4.95), and you can cancel at any time.

True to its name, Atlas Coffee Club brings you single-origin beans from all over the globe: Brazil, Costa Rica, Myanmar, Vietnam and so on. The company pays "well above market prices" for micro coffee lots, the idea being to "ensure ethically sustainable farming practices." Even so, the price you end up paying per bag (around $14) is on par with what you'd pay at pretty much any independent coffee shop. (And let's not forget, brewing at home is way cheaper than paying for coffee on the outside.)

You can choose one or two bags per delivery, and opt for delivery every two or four weeks. You also get to pick your roast preference and select whole-bean or pre-ground coffee.

I particularly like that each delivery includes tasting notes, brewing tips and a postcard from the country of origin. It's like a wine club for coffee -- and possibly a great gift idea for Mom, if you're starting to eyeball Mother's Day options.

For now, five bucks for a bag of exotic coffee delivered to your door. Cancel the subscription afterward or keep it, your choice. What's not to like?

Read more: The best coffee maker for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Atomo: Coffee made without coffee beans

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is on sale for Xbox for $5

Who among us couldn't use a new game to play, even if it's an older game? For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon is offering . It normally sells for $20. It comes in the form of a digital code, so delivery is effectively instantaneous.

Not familiar with the game? Check out GameSpot's Bad Company 2 review. It focuses entirely on the Xbox 360 version, which debuted, incredibly, 10 years ago. I'm not sure what's different about the Xbox One version, if anything, but the game scored a hard-to-beat 9 out of 10 rating.

It's a run-and-gun shooter, one that distinguishes itself with a raucous sense of humor. And for those who like to blow things up real good, the open-world environment is super-blow-uppable.

Five bucks! No-brainer, if you ask me.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.