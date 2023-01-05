QAnon Conspiracy Theory Channel Appears on Roku Lineup

Roku has a new channel in its lineup that's full of misinformation, such as content regarding QAnon, debunked vaccine conspiracies and false information about COVID-19. Roku says it's looking into the conspiracy theory channel, which was reported on earlier by Media Matters.

The channel (which CNET isn't identifying in order to prevent the spread of misinformation) launched in December and contains hundreds of videos. Shows are divided into different subject matter, including mainstay conspiracies such as the moon landing hoax, UFOs and the JFK assassination. Most of the videos focus on recent far-right conspiracies related to the pro-Trump conspiracy theory QAnon and COVID. There's also a section dedicated to music with videos from people performing songs related to conspiracy including several using the anti-Biden phrase, "Let's Go Brandon."

The content in the channel appears to break Roku content policies, according to Media Matters. Under the "Content and Application Metadata Requirements," developer materials can't "contain false, irrelevant or misleading information."

The group behind the channel says there have been more than 300,000 installs of the channel since its launch.

Roku said Thursday it's surpassed more than 70 million active accounts.