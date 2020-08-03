Misfit's $280 Android Wear smartwatches are on sale for $40

Misfit

Welcome to the Island of Misfit Deals. For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get a in your choice of colors. Original price: $279.99. Although it's not expressly stated anywhere, these are obviously discontinued, clearance items -- and that's a big win for you.

Also available: The . This is the older of the two models, and the lesser. My advice: Opt for the X.

That watch runs Android's Wear OS. It features integrated GPS, heart-rate monitoring, NFC and Google Pay and promises "extended, multi-day battery life," according to Misfit. It even has 4GB of onboard storage for listening to music, podcasts and the like.

This is a bonkers deal, then, right? Here comes the "but." CNET hasn't reviewed the Misfit X, and ratings elsewhere are pretty mixed. What's more, some user reviews point to performance issues and poor battery life. (Me, I have no problem with a watch that lasts only day -- provided it does last a day -- because it's not a hardship to drop it on its charger at night.)

But, hey, guess what? If it doesn't work well, you can return it for a full refund -- and you've got up to 90 days to do that.

So, yeah, if you like the idea of scoring a $280 smartwatch for $40, act fast. These won't last long.

