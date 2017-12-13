Mirai botnet hackers plead guilty for 2016 web outage

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Laura Hautala / CNET

Three hackers have pleaded guilty after helping take down some of the internet's most popular websites.

In a US district court in Alaska, Paras Jha pleaded guilty to six charges on Nov. 28, with the documents unsealed on Tuesday. His partners, Dalton Norman and Josiah White, also pleaded guilty on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, respectively.

Jha admitted to writing the source code for Mirai -- malware that created a botnet by taking over hundreds of thousands of computers and connected devices like security cameras and DVRs -- and using it to commit attacks and online fraud. Norman also admitted to helping write the code, as well as directing the click-fraud and online attacks.

White told prosecutors he created Mirai's scanner in August 2016, which scoured the web for vulnerable devices the malware could hijack. He also hosted the servers the malware operated on and hijacked a computer in France in an attempt to disguise the source of the attacks.

One of the most notorious attacks came in 2016, after the botnet -- Mirai's army of hijacked machines -- set its targets on Dyn, an internet management company based in New Hampshire. It sent a massive amount of traffic to Dyn's servers in a Distributed Denial of Service attack, also called a DDoS attack, causing websites like Netflix, Spotify, Reddit, Twitter and Github to go down.

Prosecutors said Jha sold the botnet to other criminals online and threatened companies with similar DDoS attacks unless they paid. From September to October 2016, Jha made Mirai's source code public on forums for cybercriminals, allowing anyone to use it, using names like "ogmemes" and "Anna Senpai."

Jha maintained the botnet, which hijacked more than 300,000 devices, while looking for new victims to attack and infect, according to court documents. The attacks caused at least $5,000 in damage. The botnet was also used for click-fraud, flooding traffic to websites in exchange for money, reaping in the cash flow from online advertising.

The scheme netted Jha and his crew nearly 100 bitcoin on Jan. 29, which was valued at $180,000 at the time. It's now worth more than $1.7 million. As part of Jha's plea agreement, he'll have to give up 13 bitcoin to the US government, currently valued at about $226,500. White is giving up 33 bitcoin, valued at $571,000.

The three attackers face up to five years in prison and a fine of at least $250,000.

Update, 8:07 a.m. PT: To include details from additional plea agreements.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet?

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.