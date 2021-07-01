Mint Mobile's 'Bobby Bonilla Day' promotion offers 25 years of service for $2,500

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Mint Mobile has a new one-day promotion on Thursday: 25 years of wireless service for $2,500. The new offer celebrates "Bobby Bonilla Day," the internet holiday when New York Mets and baseball fans mark the date each year when the team pays retired outfielder Bobby Bonilla $1.19 million.

Aptly called "The Bobby Bonilla Plan," the carrier is offering new customers 4GB per month of high-speed 5G or 4G LTE data for what amounts to $100 per year for 25 years. The carrier normally charges $15 per month for the 4GB plan, so if you were considering signing up for its service, this promotion may not be a bad way to lock in a long discount (it's the equivalent of $8.33 a month).

You will need to pay $2,500 upfront to take advantage of the promotion. In the fine print, the carrier notes that it "reserves the right to buy back The Bobby Bonilla Plan under certain conditions," adding that it is "mostly just impressed that you're interested, honestly."

It was not immediately clear how much it would cost to tack on more high-speed data or if you can cancel the service at any time and get refunded. CNET has reached out to Mint for additional details and will update if it responds.

Bonilla, who retired in 2001, has received a payment of $1,193,248.20 every year since July 1, 2011, and is set to continue to receive payments every July 1 until 2035. The unusual situation originated in 2000 when the Mets negotiated a buy-out with the one-time star for the $5.9 million he was still owed. Instead of paying a lump sum, the team agreed to make the annual payments for 25 years starting in 2011, with a negotiated 8% interest rate.

As noted by ESPN, the Mets ownership at the time had money invested with the fraudulent financier Bernie Madoff that "promised double-digit returns, and the Mets were poised to make a significant profit if the Madoff account delivered."

That... didn't happen, and in recent years Mets and baseball fans have turned July 1 into an internet holiday to mock the overly generous contract.

The virality of the day seems to have appealed to Mint Mobile and the wireless carrier's owner, the actor and internet darling Ryan Reynolds. The company has even recruited Bonilla to star in an ad, with Reynolds taking to Twitter Thursday morning to note that the company has "actually sold 9 Bobby Bonilla Plans already!"

The deal, which can be found on , will be available until 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday (2:59 a.m. ET Friday).

Correction, 10 a.m. PT: Mint has clarified that customers taking advantage of the deal will have to pay $2,500 up front, not $100 per year as we were previously told.