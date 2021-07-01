Mint Mobile's 'Bobby Bonilla Day' promotion offers 25 years of service for $100 a year

Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile has a new one-day promotion on Thursday: 25 years of wireless service for $100 per year. The new offer is designed to celebrate "Bobby Bonilla Day," the internet holiday where New York Mets and baseball fans recognize the day that the team pays retired outfielder Bobby Bonilla $1.19 million.

Aptly called "The Bobby Bonilla Plan," the carrier is offering new customers the ability to sign up for 4GB per month of high-speed 5G or 4G LTE data for $100 per year for 25 years. The carrier normally charges $15 per month for the 4GB plan, so if you were considering signing up for its service, this promotion may not be a bad way to lock in a long discount.

You will not be required to pay $2,500 upfront to take advantage of the promotion, instead, like Bonilla's contract you will be paying $100 per year. In the fine print, the carrier notes that it "reserves the right to buy back The Bobby Bonilla Plan under certain conditions," adding that it is "mostly just impressed that you're interested, honestly."

It was not immediately clear how much it would cost for users to tack on more data or if they can cancel the service at any time. CNET has reached out to Mint for additional details and will update if they respond.

Bonilla, who retired in 2001, has been receiving the payment every year since July 1, 2011 and is set to continue to receive payments every July 1 until 2035. The unusual situation originated in 2000 when the Mets negotiated a buy-out with the one-time star for the $5.9 million they still owed. Instead of paying a lump sum, the team agreed to make the annual payments for 25 years with a negotiated 8% interest starting in 2011.

As noted by ESPN, the Mets ownership at the time was invested in a Bernie Madoff account that "promised double-digit returns, and the Mets were poised to make a significant profit if the Madoff account delivered."

That, of course, didn't happen and in recent years Mets and baseball fans have turned July 1 into an internet holiday to acknowledge the contract.

The viral-ness of the day seems to have appealed to Mint Mobile and the wireless carrier's owner, Ryan Reynolds. The company has even recruited Bonilla to star in an ad, with Reynolds taking to Twitter Thursday morning to note that the company has "actually sold 9 Bobby Bonilla Plans already!"

Update: We’ve actually sold 9 Bobby Bonilla Plans already! I may take all plan participants to lunch in the year 2046 as a perk! https://t.co/Hk4Vw08Afg — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 1, 2021

The deal, which can be found on a Bobby Bonilla section of Mint's website, will be available until 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday.