Minnie Mouse, Simpsons voice actor Russi Taylor dies at 75

Legendary voice actress Russi Taylor, best known for giving a voice to Disney's Minnie Mouse and The Simpsons' Martin Prince, died at the age of 75, Disney confirmed Saturday.
Taylor's prolific voice acting career spanned nearly four decades.
She first assumed the role as the official voice of Minnie Mouse more than 30 years ago and voiced Minnie in hundreds of Disney projects including TV shows, theme park experiences, animated shorts and movies.
"Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world -- a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere."
Fans of The Simpsons will recognize her as the voice of Martin Prince, the twins Sherri and Terri and German exchange student Uter Zorker on more than 100 episodes of The Simpsons, as well as The Simpsons Movie.
Simpsons executive producer Al Jean posted on Twitter on Saturday to praise Taylor's work and offer his condolences.
Taylor also voiced Donald Duck's mischievous nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, in the original 1987 DuckTales animated series.
She voiced Strawberry Shortcake, Baby Gonzo from Muppet Babies, Pebbles Flintstone and Duchess the Cat in the film Babe.
Taylor was married to fellow voice actor Wayne Allwine, the voice of Minnie's boyfriend Mickey Mouse.
"I never wanted to be famous," Taylor once said, according to Disney. "The characters I do are famous, and that's fine for me."
Social media flooded with tributes to the late voice actor from both fans and co-workers.
