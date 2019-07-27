Minnie Mouse, Simpsons voice actor Russi Taylor dies at 75

Disney

Legendary voice actress Russi Taylor, best known for giving a voice to Disney's Minnie Mouse and The Simpsons' Martin Prince, died at the age of 75, Disney confirmed Saturday.

Taylor's prolific voice acting career spanned nearly four decades.

She first assumed the role as the official voice of Minnie Mouse more than 30 years ago and voiced Minnie in hundreds of Disney projects including TV shows, theme park experiences, animated shorts and movies.

Statement from Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger on the passing of Disney Legend Russi Taylor: pic.twitter.com/4TpSVkT8BE — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) July 27, 2019

"Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world -- a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere."

Fans of The Simpsons will recognize her as the voice of Martin Prince, the twins Sherri and Terri and German exchange student Uter Zorker on more than 100 episodes of The Simpsons, as well as The Simpsons Movie.

.@TheSimpsons Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Russi Taylor a true delight to work with. pic.twitter.com/1qNUf7M6TM — Al Jean (@AlJean) July 27, 2019

Simpsons executive producer Al Jean posted on Twitter on Saturday to praise Taylor's work and offer his condolences.

Taylor also voiced Donald Duck's mischievous nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, in the original 1987 DuckTales animated series.

She voiced Strawberry Shortcake, Baby Gonzo from Muppet Babies, Pebbles Flintstone and Duchess the Cat in the film Babe.

Taylor was married to fellow voice actor Wayne Allwine, the voice of Minnie's boyfriend Mickey Mouse.

In light of Russi Taylor‘s passing i’d like to remind everyone of her very real relationship with Mickey Mouse voice actor Wayne Allwine.

It was in fact through being cast as these characters that the pair fell in love and eventually married. pic.twitter.com/WVM0klAVWc — G-Zus (Slant16Gamer) (@Slant16Gamer) July 27, 2019

"I never wanted to be famous," Taylor once said, according to Disney. "The characters I do are famous, and that's fine for me."

Social media flooded with tributes to the late voice actor from both fans and co-workers.

Thank you, Russi Taylor, for giving Baby Gonzo such a wonderful personality ❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/Ep8JE6E2MM — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) July 27, 2019

My heart is broken. You will never meet a woman as sweet, generous, talented & luminescent as #RussiTaylor. I first met her when we did #PigglyWinks together. She would sit beside me and let me wear all her fancy rings. Then she would point through the glass to her husband Wayne — tara strong (@tarastrong) July 27, 2019

#RIP Russi Taylor, 75.

The voice of Minnie Mouse since 1986.

But for fans of @TheSimpsons she was the enthusiastic nerdy student Martin Prince, the twins Sherri & Terri, and the chocolate loving German exchange student Üter. pic.twitter.com/renLphCpXa — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) July 27, 2019

Farewell to the wonderful Russi Taylor, who brought such joy to many of our favorite characters like Martin Prince, Üter and so many more on the Simpsons & Disney & the animated world. #RIPRussiTaylor pic.twitter.com/TdTpNy7Vj3 — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) July 27, 2019

So sad to learn of Russi Taylor’s passing. Thank you for sharing your voice to the world and giving life to iconic characters. Minnie and the gang will miss you ❤️#RipRussiTaylor pic.twitter.com/UHG0akA7vx — Cheryl (@Masspearl) July 27, 2019

Russi Taylor the Ducktales legend pic.twitter.com/1Rtc189IDx — Allison the Disney Diva #bpp #brookcon (@Daviesallison1A) July 27, 2019

Rest In Peace Russi Taylor, you brought such life to Minnie over the years, and the Mouse House will not be the same without you. Today is a sad, sad day indeed pic.twitter.com/l1HsSVJfm9 — Brian Hull (@BrianHullsVoice) July 27, 2019

I'm seriously heartbroken hearing that Russi Taylor passed away at the age of 75. She was one of my favorite voice actresses ever and she was my favorite Minnie Mouse and even Huey, Dewey, and Louie. I'll really miss her so much and my thoughts go to her friends and family. pic.twitter.com/Y4ZcntLWGy — Animated Antic (Now on Patreon!) (@Animated_Antic) July 27, 2019

My heart is breaking.

What a wonderful human being she was.... 💔 https://t.co/ixfaRQQ3nv — Kari Wahlgren (@KariWahlgren) July 28, 2019

Sad news just happened. Minnie Mouse’s voice actress Russi Taylor sadly passed away at 74. And the last thing we heard from her was this amazing song she sang to Mickey. Now she’s up in heaven with Wayne singing their hearts out together!🐭🎀 pic.twitter.com/R07o9PlH3E — Jessica McCartney🔜Bronycon (@JesslmcJessica) July 27, 2019