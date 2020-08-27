You know we love kitchen gadgets and love a deal even more. A hearty scour of the web this morning turned up more than a few discounted small appliances and kitchen tools worthy of your attention. A 13-piece Tools of the Trade cookware set with solid reviews is down to $40 at Macy's, for instance. If you're turning your basement into a leisure hang or outfitting your home office for the long haul, consider this sleek mini-fridge -- on sale for $70 (originally $100) at Best Buy.
While these are our top picks, the Best Buy daily deals page is spotted with a few other bargains including an 8-quart Insignia multicooker (think Instant Pot) for just $30 and this 3.4-quart Insignia air fryer, also for $30.
This 13-piece nonstick cookware set is about as inexpensive as you'll find, and the reviews from more than 750 verified purchases are solid. Tools of the Trade isn't a luxury brand by any means but if you're a casual cook or outfitting a vacation home kitchen, it'll certainly do the trick. The set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart stockpot with lid, 9.5-inch saute pan with lid, 8-inch fry pan, flower steamer, large spoon, slotted turner and pasta server.
If you're spending a lot more time at home, both for work and play, you might be re-thinking certain spaces. Basements and dens have replaced our watering holes while spare rooms are rapidly being turned into home offices. A mini fridge might be a good fit in either and this sleek 1.7-cubic-foot number from Insignia is down to about as low as you'll find one in this size. It has an adjustable thermostat and reversible door so it'll fit just about anywhere you need. Shipping is free or pick it up at your local Best Buy, pending inventory.
Discuss: Nab a solid $40 cookware set and $70 mini fridge right now
