Nab a solid $40 cookware set and $70 mini fridge right now

You know we love kitchen gadgets and love a deal even more. A hearty scour of the web this morning turned up more than a few discounted small appliances and kitchen tools worthy of your attention. A 13-piece Tools of the Trade cookware set with solid reviews is down to $40 at Macy's, for instance. If you're turning your basement into a leisure hang or outfitting your home office for the long haul, consider this sleek mini-fridge -- on sale for $70 (originally $100) at Best Buy.

While these are our top picks, the Best Buy daily deals page is spotted with a few other bargains including an 8-quart Insignia multicooker (think Instant Pot) for just $30 and this 3.4-quart Insignia air fryer, also for $30.

Macy's This 13-piece nonstick cookware set is about as inexpensive as you'll find, and the reviews from more than 750 verified purchases are solid. Tools of the Trade isn't a luxury brand by any means but if you're a casual cook or outfitting a vacation home kitchen, it'll certainly do the trick. The set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart stockpot with lid, 9.5-inch saute pan with lid, 8-inch fry pan, flower steamer, large spoon, slotted turner and pasta server.