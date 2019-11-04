Ming-Na Wen's new Star Wars The Mandalorian character revealed

The Mandalorian series starts streaming on Disney Plus on Nov. 12, but before we see Star Wars bounty hunters in all their glory, Vanity Fair has given fans an exclusive first look at assassin Fennec Shand played by Agents of SHIELD actor Ming-Na Wen.

The new Star Wars character will meet the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) halfway through the first season.

Wen's character's name was inspired by the fennec fox, a small foraging animal with big ears that dwells in small communities. "She's tricky, and yet she's able to maneuver and survive, and be stealthy -- so very graceful and agile," Wen told Vanity Fair in the interview posted online Monday.

Exclusive: Get your first look at @MingNa Wen’s new Star Wars character from #TheMandalorian⁰https://t.co/dZ9myi92Ro — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 4, 2019

Little is known about Fennec Shand. Will the character stand on the side of good or evil? Most likely, she'll be on the side of whomever pays her the most money.

"Thinking that she's a mercenary, it can go either way," Wen said in the interview. "I think it remains to be seen. She is definitely someone who's loyal to herself."

Vanity Fair also released an exclusive teaser video that shows Fennec Shand in action. In the new footage, we see Fennec facing down The Mandalorian himself -- a man without a name apart from the warrior tribe he represents.

"Your name will be legendary," Fennec says in the video.

Also set to appear in the series is Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Rocky), Nick Nolte (Down and Out in Beverly Hills), Omid Abtahi (American Gods) and Gina Carano (Deadpool).