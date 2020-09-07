Minecraft support coming to PlayStation VR this month

Sony

PlayStation VR owners will soon be able to play Minecraft on their consoles in virtual reality. Sony said Monday it would bring support to Microsoft's popular world-building game this month as a free upgrade.

"Everyone who has Minecraft on PlayStation 4 will get that patch automatically," Sony said in a blog post. "Download that patch and you'll get access to the new Minecraft VR functionality."

Sony said there will be two ways to play the game in virtual reality: Immersive and Living Room. The company added that Minecraft maker Mojang has been working on PlayStation VR support since Sony gave its blessing to cross-platform play for Minecraft play to PlayStation 4 in 2019.

Minecraft has come a long way since its introduction 11 years ago. It remains one of the top paid mobile games in Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store, and it keeps getting bigger. Microsoft said in May it had sold 200 million copies of the world-building game, with more than 126 million people playing each month.

Much of the game's recent success has come during the coronavirus pandemic. Microsoft said that in April, it tallied a 25% increase in the number of new players joining its game community, and a 40% spike in the number of people playing together.