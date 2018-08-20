Microsoft on Monday said Minecraft: Education Edition is coming iPads next month.

The education-focused version of the popular video game, which was previously available on Windows 10 and MacOS devices, helps educators teach everything from science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to language, history and art. Currently, the program has been licensed by 35 million teachers and students in 115 countries, Microsoft, which owns Minecraft, said in a release.

Students on iPads will be able to build historic monuments, swim through coral reefs, experiment with chemistry and document their learning with the camera and portfolio features, said Microsoft.

Minecraft first made an appearance on iPhones and iPads back in 2011 -- back before Microsoft acquired Minecraft developer Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014. The blocky video games remains one of the top-paid apps in Apple's App Store.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.