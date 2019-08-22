Minecraft Earth beta opens to Android

Microsoft, Minecraft

Minecraft Earth has opened its closed beta up to Android users. The beta was released to iPhone users running at least iOS 10 last month, as reported earlier Thursday by The Verge. You'll need to be running on Android 7 or higher to play, and you also have to be aged 18 or older.

Like Pokemon Go, Minecraft Earth is an augmented reality (AR) mobile game where players can explore the real world and build within it using Minecraft blocks. It was officially released in May, with Microsoft showing off gameplay in a trailer.

Now playing: Watch this: Mojang demos Minecraft Earth for the first time

To sign up, you'll also need a Microsoft or Xbox Live account and app store log-in. By signing up to the Minecraft Earth beta, you can get a free skin for Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Bedrock.

According to CNET sister site GameSpot, you can explore the Minecraft Earth world to find treasure chests, block clusters and mobs called "Toppables." You can build permanent structures on Build Plates, and by coming across an Adventure you can also experience a full Minecraft overlay where you can collect resources and dispatch mobs.

Multiplayer capabilities are also expected in future.