MindArrow secures $4 million in funding

MindArrow Systems announced Wednesday that it secured up to $4 million in funding from East-West Capital Associates. MindArrow provides digital marketing software and services to businesses such as products that help organizations create, manage, deliver and track complete e-mail marketing campaigns. The Huntington, Calif.-based company will receive $1.8 million of the investment immediately, and an additional $1.2 million when shareholders approve the second phase of the transaction. Another $1 million has been set aside for MindArrow should the company's board of directors choose to use it. The company also announced that Merv Adelson, the chairman of East-West and former vice chairman of Time Warner, will join its board of directors.