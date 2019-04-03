Millions of Facebook records were exposed on public Amazon server

James Martin/CNET

A treasure trove of Facebook data with more than 540 million records was exposed online in a public database, security researchers from UpGuard found.

The data contained extensive details, such as people's comments, likes, names and Facebook IDs, and was collected by two third-party Facebook apps.

"Facebook's policies prohibit storing Facebook information in a public database. Once alerted to the issue, we worked with Amazon to take down the databases. We are committed to working with the developers on our platform to protect people's data," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

Facebook has suffered from multiple security issues over the last month, with an announcement in March that it had inadvertently stored hundreds of millions of people's passwords in plain text. The social network was also caught requesting people's passwords to their personal emails when they were signing up for new accounts, a verification method it had used for several years and stopped using this week.

Third-party apps continue to be a security concern for Facebook, as demonstrated by its major Cambridge Analytica scandal last year. These databases were stored on Amazon cloud servers without any protection, and came from a Mexico-based media company called Cultura Colectiva, as well as another app, called At the Pool.

The exposed database for At the Pool contained data including photos, events and passwords, though UpGuard believes the passwords stored were for the app, not Facebook accounts. Still, it contained 22,000 passwords in plain text, and people frequently reuse the same passwords for multiple apps.

The company behind At the Pool stopped operating in 2014, but the database was still available online for anyone who could find it.

UpGuard said it notified Cultura Colectiva in January and hasn't received a response. The database wasn't secured until Wednesday morning, when Bloomberg, which reported the story first, reached out to Facebook.

Originally published April 3, 10:47 a.m. PT.

Updates, 10:59 a.m.: Adds more details about the data exposure; 11:08 a.m.: Includes response from Facebook.