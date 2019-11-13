Millions of Facebook, Instagram posts removed for violating rules

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook said Wednesday it had removed million of posts for violating rules against hate speech, sexual activity and other offensive content between April and September, a move that comes as the social network struggles to determine how free-wheeling it will allow the site to become. For the first time, Facebook also released data about content taken down from Instagram, the photo app it owns.

During the second and third quarters, Facebook removed 58 million posts for adult nudity and sexual activity, 5.7 million posts for harassment and bullying and 11.4 million posts for hate speech, according to its biannual community standards enforcement report.

Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, said in a blog post that the company improved how it detects hate speech so posts are removed before people even see them. That includes identifying images and texts the company already pulled down for violating its policies. "While we are pleased with this progress," Rosen wrote. "These technologies are not perfect and we know that mistakes can still happen."

The takedown data highlights how the world's largest social network handles the millions of posts that flow through its site and Instagram service. Those actions come as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushes for free expression amid calls to change a policy that allows politicians to lie in ads.

The company highlighted progress made in identifying and removing child nudity and sexual exploitation. Between July and September, Facebook removed 11.6 million pieces of such content, up from nearly 7 million in the previous quarter. On Instagram, more than 753,000 posts about child nudity and sexual exploitation were taken down in the third quarter.

Facebook attributed the rise in these takedowns to improvements in detecting and removing content, including how the company stores digital fingerprints, called "hashes," of pieces of content that run afoul of its rules against child nudity and sexual exploitation.

The company also included new data about suicide and self-injury content and terrorist propaganda.

Between April and September, Facebook pulled down 4.5 million posts for depicting suicide and self-injury. On Instagram, it took down 1.7 million of these posts for violating policy.

Facebook also included more details about how much content it removed in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

In March, a gunman who killed 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, used Facebook to livestream the attacks. From March 15 to Sept. 30, Facebook removed about 4.5 million posts related to the attack. The company said it identified about 97% of those posts before users reported them.