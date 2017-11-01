Still need a refresher on the first season of Netflix show "Stranger Things" before you binge on the second season? Got two minutes? That's all Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the hit show, needed Halloween night on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

In 2016, Brown appeared on Fallon and rapped Nicki Minaj's verse from Kanye West's "Monster," but this rap was a bit more personal.

"Let's go back to Indiana, circa 1983," she began. "Just four boys in the basement, chillin', playin' D&D."

She ran through the entire first season of her show in record time, reciting Will's disappearance into the Upside Down, his mom Joyce's love for Christmas lights, her own shaven-head woes, Chief Hopper, the Demogorgon and poor Barb's sad end.

But maybe the best line brings in her famed favorite food, and the disturbing side effect from use of her supernatural abilities: "All I need is my Eggo waffles, I'm in love with those," she rapped. "What I'm left with when I use my powers is a bloody nose."