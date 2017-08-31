Millennium Falcon drone to take off with 'Han Solo' movie

Enlarge Image Lucasfilm Ltd.

Remember those awesome battling Star Wars drones from Propel? An X-Wing, TIE fighter and Imperial Speeder Bike were revealed last year with hints that a Millennium Falcon drone would follow -- and now we've learned that the Falcon will take flight alongside next summer's Han Solo spin-off movie.

Propel's Battle Quad drones fight each other, shooting enemy drones out of the sky with lasers in epic multiplayer battles. I caught up with Propel at technology trade show IFA in Berlin, where the X-Wing, TIE Advanced and Speeder Bike are launching properly after last year's soft launch. I took the opportunity to ask about the hotly-anticipated Falcon drone, and it seems that launch will be appropriately tied into the release of the Han Solo flick.

The film recounts the younger days of everybody's favourite spacefaring scoundrel, with Alden Ehrenreich playing Han and Donald Glover as his buddy Lando Calrissian. It's set for release on 25 May 2018.

This laser-battling Falcon will be a different proposition to the Air Hogs Millenium Falcon drone that's been around for a while but doesn't interact with other quadcopters.

There's no sign of the Propel Falcon drone yet, let alone any word on a price, release date or how fast it'll do the Kessel Run. The current collector's edition drones aren't cheap -- especially if you want to start a 12-drone multiplayer scrap -- but they will be discounted for annual Star Wars celebration Force Friday. There's also a cheaper version of the X-Wing coming soon too.

Yahoo, as the man himself would say -- now let's blow this thing and go home.