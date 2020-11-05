Miles Taylor, who came out as 'Anonymous,' is out at Google

Richard Nieva/CNET

Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security official, has left his job at Google, the company said Thursday.

Last week, Taylor revealed himself to be "Anonymous," the unnamed author of a 2018 New York Times opinion essay that caused a stir in Washington, DC. In the essay, he said he was working from inside the administration to protect the country from President Donald Trump. Taylor also said he wrote A Warning, a book critical of Trump that also roiled the beltway.

"We can confirm that Miles is no longer an employee of Google," a Google spokeswoman said. "He's been on personal leave since August, and has decided to pursue his other interests outside the company." BuzzFeed earlier reported the news.

Taylor took his leave this summer as he announced his support for Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid.

Taylor's departure marks the end of a tumultuous tenure at Google. His hiring immediately came under fire from some of Google's rank-and-file employees, angry at his involvement with President Trump's travel ban. As chief of staff to former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Taylor publicly defended the policy that barred people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. Taylor was also involved with the Trump administration's policy to separate families at the Mexican-American border.

When the travel ban was enacted in January 2017, Google's most senior leaders spoke out against the policy. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, an immigrant and refugee from Russia, joined protestors at San Francisco International Airport. Pichai reacted on Twitter to families being separated at the border, calling the situation "gut-wrenching" and called for a "more humane" solution.