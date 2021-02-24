Midweek deal roundup: $35 charging mirror, $50 drum kit and 66 feet of solar fairy lights for $20

Deal Savings Price





We've made it halfway to the weekend, which means we deserve some sort of reward. How do a handful of deals sound? Whether you're looking for a better dresser-top mirror, fairy lights for your front porch or a way to practice music more quietly, there's something here for you.

UntilGone Fairy lights are beautiful, easy to string and versatile. This 66-foot roll of lights is solar powered, making it ideal for outdoor locales around your home. Right now you can get this string of lights with solar cell for $21 (regularly $50) when you apply promo code CNET376221 at checkout.

Amazon Is there a drummer in your house? Young or old, drummers will dig this 9-pad set that you can lay on any table, floor or other flat surface. When played through headphones, it's quiet enough not to disturb others in another room. Great for noodling or practice. Right now you can save 50% by applying promo code ZB9BP729 at checkout.

Vivitar This Vivitar mirror is encircled with 20 adjustable LED lights and it has a pair of Bluetooth speakers to play audio through your phone. It also has a 10X magnifier that you can position anywhere on the mirror and move it around with ease. The base is a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad, and you can also slip your phone into a pocket in pack so it pops up above the mirror to see notifications. Apply promo code CNET2488221 at checkout, which is the cheapest deal I could find -- it beats the price at Amazon by $5.

