Microsoft's Xbox team slams Apple for blocking Project xCloud streaming game service

Earlier this week, when Microsoft announced its Project xCloud video game service would be released on September 15 for free to Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscribers, it said devices powered by Google's Android software were supported. But the tech giant conspicuously said nothing about Apple in its press materials. On Thursday, it said why.

In a strongly worded statement, the tech giant said Apple was blocking its efforts to bring its streaming game service to iPhone and iPad users.

"Apple stands alone as the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass," the company said. "Unfortunately, we do not have a path to bring our vision of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gamers on iOS via the Apple App Store."

Apple earlier Thursday said in a statement it doesn't allow streaming game apps like Microsoft's xCloud service because they don't follow the company's guidelines, "including submitting games individually for review and appearing in charts and search."

Despite Microsoft's now public disagreement with Apple, the Xbox maker said it was "committed" finding a way to bring the service to iPhones and iPads, though it didn't say how that may happen.

"We believe that the customer should be at the heart of the gaming experience and gamers tell us they want to play, connect and share anywhere, no matter where they are," Microsoft added.