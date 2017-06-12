Microsoft's Xbox One X won't support virtual reality

Josh Miller/CNET

The Xbox One X, Microsoft's new gaming console, won't include support for virtual reality, one of today's hottest emerging technologies, despite the company's earlier implication it would.

The new console was revealed by Microsoft at its E3 2017 conference on Sunday. Formerly known as Project Scorpio, the Xbox One X promises better graphics for players, whether or not they have a 4K television. What it won't do is deliver virtual reality, which promises to transport goggle-wearing users to a computer-generated 3D environment, be it outer space or the Stone Age.

Microsoft's reasoning behind the decision is that VR is better suited for the PC than gaming consoles.

"The opportunity on PC is larger, because the install base is larger and we think the customer experience will be better on PC," Xbox marketing chief Mike Nichols told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The decision to skip VR support is shocking, considering that Microsoft left consumers with the impression a year ago that the new console would support virtual reality. Although the company didn't specify which VR headset would work with the new Xbox in June 2016, it did namedrop the VR version of Fallout 4 as a game that would specifically be coming to the device.

The new console is one of the most important product releases from the Xbox team in years. The Xbox One, while highly regarded by many, is estimated to have undersold the Sony PlayStation 4, its biggest competitor, nearly two to one.

Microsoft didn't immediate respond to a request for comment.

