Microsoft's Xbox Black Friday deals include a savings on Game Pass Ultimate, controllers

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Microsoft's Black Friday Xbox deals have been revealed, with nice discounts on its Game Pass Ultimate game streaming service and new controllers. Unfortunately for those looking for the Xbox Series X or Series S, Microsoft has provided no additional details on when or where you can find either console, advising fans to instead "check in with your local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market."

As for its deals, the company will be offering up to 40% off a three-month subscription to its Game Pass Ultimate service, a savings of roughly $18 from the normally $15-per-month service. GamePass Ultimate, which works on Xbox consoles as well as PCs, includes Xbox Live and the ability to play over 100 games on an Xbox, computer or Android phone. The deal starts Sunday, Nov. 22, and will be available until Nov. 30 at "participating retailers."

Microsoft will concurrently be taking up to $20 off "select Xbox controllers including the new Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue." Normally $60, the deal brings the controller price down to $40. Worth noting: Xbox controllers work on Xbox One and PCs as well as on the Xbox Series X and Series S. Like the Game Pass deal, this offer starts Sunday, Nov. 22, and runs until Nov. 30.

Those looking for Xbox games will find discounts on a host of digital titles with FIFA 21 and Madden 21 -- both of which will work on the next-gen Xboxes -- going for $36 (55% off) and Marvel's Avengers and the Xbox One version of NBA 2K21 going for $30 (50% off). Others, like Watch Dogs: Legion, have seen drops to just over $40 (33% off).

PC games getting discounts include Gears 5, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and the standard edition of Forza Horizon 4.

The game discounts, available on Xbox.com and the Microsoft Store, are available now and run through Dec. 3.