Microsoft's Windows 11 event marred by buffering and streaming disruptions

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft's own live stream of its Windows 11 event Thursday appeared to struggle soon after its launch, marred by buffering and other streaming disruption for viewers watching the feed on the company's own website. Reports of problems accessing microsoft.com spiked as the event began at 8 a.m. P.T., according to Down Detector.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

During the pandemic, tech companies at large have flipped to virtual versions for their flashy product events. But problems with buffering, outages and other disruptions during the concentrated, high demand to watch them has become a standard snafu for many. Though these kinds of problems have plagued live-streamed events across industries, they're a bit more embarrassing for tech giants like Microsoft.