Microsoft's Surface chief set to give keynote at London event

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft's Surface chief Panos Panay will give a keynote speech at the company's annual Future Decoded event in London on October 31, The Verge reports.

Sources tell The Verge to expect at least one new device -- potentially including the upcoming LTE version of the Surface Pro. ARM-powered Windows laptops are reportedly on the way, as well.

The Surface has become a key focal point for Microsoft in recent years. The company recently released its long-awaited follow-up to the acclaimed Surface Pro 4, called simply the Surface Pro. In May, the tech giant introduced a new Surface laptop meant to appeal to schools and students.

Microsoft confirmed to news about Panay's keynote at Future Decoded to CNET, but wouldn't offer any info on what hardware we should expect to see.