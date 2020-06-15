Microsoft shares new details for Xbox Series X's Smart Delivery

Joshua Mobley / CBSi

One of the more immediately useful features of Microsoft's Xbox Series X launch this holiday season is the company's new Smart Delivery system. The premise is that with this new feature gamers who buy a new Xbox One game won't have to separately purchase an Xbox Series X version if they upgrade to the next-gen system later this year.

In a new blog post, Microsoft on Monday shared a few more details about the forthcoming feature, including the ability to carry game saves as well as listing a few new titles set to take advantage.

While it is leaving the option of adding Smart Delivery up to developers, Microsoft says it will automatically give you the Series X version for supported titles you're downloading to the new system at no extra charge (once the updated game is available). This goes for digital downloads as well as those who purchase a physical copy of a game, assuming the developer chooses to allow for it.

If you upgrade to Series X but then move your current Xbox One to a different room in your home Microsoft says it will automatically deliver the "best version" to whichever system you're playing on. Using its forthcoming Halo Infinite as an example, the company stresses that gamers only need to buy the game once even if they are playing it on both systems.

For games like Cyberpunk 2077, which launches on Xbox One on Sept. 17, Series X players will be able to play the game at launch in "compatibility mode" allowing you to continue "exactly where you left off." Once a Series X-optimized version is available, gamers will be able to upgrade for free.

Smart Delivery will also be available for Xbox Game Pass games including Gears 5. Game Pass is Microsoft's game subscription service that starts at $10 per month for access to over 100 games.

Microsoft's current list of Smart Delivery titles include:

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Scarlet Nexus

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Ascent

Call of the Sea

Gears 5

Second Extinction

Metal: Hellslinger

The Smart Delivery news comes just days after Sony detailed its rival PlayStation 5 console that is also set to launch later this year. Beyond today's post, Microsoft is expected to provide more Xbox Series X details at an event in July.