Microsoft's rumored Xbox One S All Digital may be released May 7 for about $259

Looks like the arrival of Microsoft's first Xbox to drop its Blu-ray drive is imminent.

Though the existence of the Xbox One S All Digital console wasn't a well-kept secret, details including the preorder date, release date, pricing and marketing images were reportedly uncovered by Winfuture.de.

The marketing images show an Xbox One S that looks almost identical to the current model minus the black slot in front for the optical disc drive. It will have a 1TB drive for storage; support HDR and 4K UHD; and include Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3.

The leaked details supposedly confirm a May 7 release date and a preorder date of April 16 as well as pricing of €229, which converts to approximately $259, AU$360 and £200.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

With no optical drive, the All Digital model will rely on downloads only for games and content. The move could mark a turning point for the video game industry, which has sold video games on discs and cartridges for decades. Some people still prefer to buy physical copies of their games, in part to share them with friends or trade them in at retailers like GameStop.

Industry mainstays like Microsoft and Sony's PlayStation group have considered dumping disc drives for their consoles in the past.

CNET Executive Editor Ian Sherr contributed to this story.