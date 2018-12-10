Microsoft's rebuilt Edge likely to support Chrome extensions, may come to Xbox One

SOPA Images

Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge refresh will most likely support existing Chrome extensions, a developer revealed.

That'll give you access to a massive library of browser customization options as Edge moves toward Google's open-source project.

"It's our intention to support existing Chrome extensions," Microsoft's Kyle Alden wrote on Reddit, as previously reported by Thurrott.

Microsoft said Friday that the shift to Chromium technology will take place over the coming year, billing it as improvement for web developers and Windows users alike. It isn't entirely a positive development, though: It means one less independent player setting web standards and improving core browser technology.

Alden, who's the Edge project manager, also responded to a query about adding the browser to the company's Xbox One games console.

"We are at the early stages of our journey, but it is our intention to bring the next version of Microsoft Edge to all Microsoft devices," he said.

Neither of these are definite responses, but hint at the Edge project's scope. Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

