Exciting news! On Thursday at The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft fully unveiled its next-generation console, the Xbox Series X. Previously known as Project Scarlett, the Series X will launch in 2020 and will feature backward compatibility with Xbox One. We don't know how much it'll cost or what titles it'll launch with, but gamers have latched on to one aspect of the new machine: its design.
The Xbox Series X is an eye-catching console, if nothing else. As you can see above, and unlike previous Xbox and PlayStation designs, Microsoft's new gaming machine is more of a gaming tower. Twitter is having fun with that.
Other fans are poking fun at Microsoft for the new Xbox's unusual naming convention.
Microsoft said the Series X name reflects the many ways you can play an Xbox. The new Xbox Series X will support the "thousands" of Xbox One titles, for example. The device will also support previously sold accessories, such as the Xbox Adaptive Controller for disabled gamers.
"We wanted to design a console where the form was driven by the function," Phil Spencer, Microsoft's head of Xbox, said in an interview with GameSpot. The company made its public announcement during the Game Awards in Los Angeles Thursday.
Microsoft said it'll discuss more about the console at the E3 2020 video game conference next June.
Discuss: Microsoft's new Xbox Series X is a meme machine
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.