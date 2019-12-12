Microsoft's new Xbox Series X is a meme machine

Enlarge Image Microsoft

Exciting news! On Thursday at The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft fully unveiled its next-generation console, the Xbox Series X. Previously known as Project Scarlett, the Series X will launch in 2020 and will feature backward compatibility with Xbox One. We don't know how much it'll cost or what titles it'll launch with, but gamers have latched on to one aspect of the new machine: its design.

The Xbox Series X is an eye-catching console, if nothing else. As you can see above, and unlike previous Xbox and PlayStation designs, Microsoft's new gaming machine is more of a gaming tower. Twitter is having fun with that.

hyped for the new xbox x pic.twitter.com/rnkdYX2LvI — pigswill (@scart_addict) December 13, 2019

xbox one series x be like pic.twitter.com/eDfIXmv9Tz — Evan (@itsTOZZE) December 13, 2019

"Introducing the new Xbox series X!" pic.twitter.com/6Gwt7k2XTd — Stop Skeletons From Fighting | ➕🔥🔥 (@stopskeletons) December 13, 2019

Next gen console design



Fans: make it unique



Microsoft: just paint a pc black#xbox#xboxseriesx pic.twitter.com/t9lqZlHrB5 — Erbi_San (@Erbi_san) December 13, 2019

The Xbox Series X has been sitting in my garage for a decade. pic.twitter.com/Kuj4Pv9NWr — Steve Bowling (@SteveMBowling) December 13, 2019

Other fans are poking fun at Microsoft for the new Xbox's unusual naming convention.

Me and all my siblings jumping grandma after she accidentally bought us an Xbox One X instead of an Xbox Series X pic.twitter.com/ppZ2GVws86 — Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) December 13, 2019

Xbox

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series X pic.twitter.com/RkrbZ0H4E1 — Jono Pech (@JonoHimself) December 13, 2019

Microsoft said the Series X name reflects the many ways you can play an Xbox. The new Xbox Series X will support the "thousands" of Xbox One titles, for example. The device will also support previously sold accessories, such as the Xbox Adaptive Controller for disabled gamers.

"We wanted to design a console where the form was driven by the function," Phil Spencer, Microsoft's head of Xbox, said in an interview with GameSpot. The company made its public announcement during the Game Awards in Los Angeles Thursday.

Microsoft said it'll discuss more about the console at the E3 2020 video game conference next June.