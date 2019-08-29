Microsoft revealed its HoloLens 2 back in February, and now we know when we'll be able to get our hands on it. During a speech at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, executive vice president Harry Shum revealed that it'll go on sale in September, Reuters reported.
Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Microsoft's HoloLens 2 goes on sale in September
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.