Wearable Tech

Microsoft's HoloLens 2 goes on sale in September

Executive vice president Harry Shum revealed the release date in Shanghai, according to Reuters.

Microsoft's second generation HoloLens is coming in September.

Microsoft revealed its HoloLens 2 back in February, and now we know when we'll be able to get our hands on it. During a speech at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, executive vice president Harry Shum revealed that it'll go on sale in September, Reuters reported.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

