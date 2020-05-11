Microsoft's Family Safety app helps parents with internet safety, screen time limits

Angela Lang/CNET

A limited preview of the Microsoft Family Safety app is launching for iOS and Android. The app is meant to help parents find a digital balance, giving their kids digital independence while still setting boundaries, Microsoft said in a release.

The Family Safety app can help start conversations about internet safety and screen time limits. In addition, the app offers content controls and activity reporting -- like top websites visited and terms searched, and location sharing. Microsoft said it plans to add safety driving features in the coming months as well.

To sign up for the preview, set up a family group through Microsoft and then fill out a form that will be provided. Microsoft said availability is limited.

Microsoft announced the Family Safety app in March as a part of two different 365 experiences planned to rollout in the coming months.

