Microsoft's E3 2018 Xbox press event invite offers few clues

Microsoft

The annual E3 video game trade show is coming in June, and one of the key events will be Microsoft's massive pre-E3 Xbox showcase. Sony always has a competing PlayStation event, as do major game publishers such as Electronic Arts, Bethesda and Ubisoft.

The invite for Microsoft's Xbox event just landed in my inbox. But unlike similar recent invites from Apple, Samsung and others, it seemingly offers no clue to what will be announced. It shows only a field of green lights and the Xbox logo.

With the Xbox One X announcement, Microsoft added new console hardware at last year's E3 press conference, so this year may focus more on games and software (or maybe VR). The event's details had been previously announced, and it will be held on Sunday, June 10 at 1 p.m. PST at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.