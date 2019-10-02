With its newest Surface laptops, Microsoft has returned to the Arm chip family for power-sipping laptops. And it's not just any Arm chip, but Microsoft's own SQ1 design that the company engineered in partnership with Qualcomm.
Microsoft surged to financial success more than 2 decades ago with the power of the "Wintel duopoly," the combination of its Windows software and Intel's processors. But Microsoft is now trying to bring Windows to Arm chips -- the ones built by companies like Qualcomm, Apple, Samsung and used in every smartphone.
"We wanted to push the boundaries, to create a product that's the perfect intersection of mobility, productivity and speed," Chief Product Officer at Microsoft Panos Panay said. "The dream was to take a mobile architecture, the same architecture you find in your phone, but then push that to a fully functioning, powerful PC."
An Arm-powered Surface laptop isn't unprecedented, though. Not only do PC makers like HP, Samsung, Lenovo and Asus offer Qualcomm-powered PCs, but Microsoft itself tried. When it introduced its first-generation Surface laptops, the Surface RT used an Nvidia-designed Arm CPU.
Discuss: Microsoft's custom SQ1 Arm chip taps Qualcomm for Surface Pro X
