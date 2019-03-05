Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge leaked screenshots make it look like Chrome

Getty Images

We've known Microsoft is rebuilding its Edge browser with Chrome tech for a while now, but some possible leaked screenshots make it look a whole lot like Google's Chrome.

The screenshots apparently show the browser in its current state, Neowin reported Tuesday, as Microsoft tests it.

The navigation, refresh and home buttons are in the same place as Chrome, while extensions are seen to the right of the address bar along with your Microsoft profile picture.

Neowin

The company's Bing search engine is integrated into the browser and its image of the day appears in the new tab view. Scrolling down reveals a personalizable news feed.

Screenshots of the new Microsoft Edge Store show a variety of compatible extensions -- a developer previously suggested that Chrome ones will be supported along with existing Edge ones.

Even if these Chrome-style screenshots are legitimate, the new Edge is still in its early days and is likely to distinguish itself more from Google's browser over time.

We don't know when we'll get an official look at the new Edge, and Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the leaked screenshots.