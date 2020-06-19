CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Skate 4 Star Wars: Squadrons Elgato Wave 3 The Last of Us Part 2 EA Play Lego Super Mario

Microsoft's Brad Smith calls for more antitrust scrutiny of app stores

Without directly naming Apple or Google, he said the rules behind app stores make it difficult for small developers.

microsoft-1085

Microsoft's president reckons app stores should be subject to greater antitrust scrutiny.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Microsoft President Brad Smith suggested that the app stores of rival companies Apple and Google should be subject to greater antitrust scrutiny because their rules make life difficult for small developers. Without explicitly naming Apple or Google, he told Politico that companies had "created higher walls and far more formidable gates" for their app stores than there were in the past.

His comments came two days after Europe's Competition Commission opened dual investigations into Apple Pay and the App Store.

This story will be updated shortly.