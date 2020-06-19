Microsoft's Brad Smith calls for more antitrust scrutiny of app stores

Angela Lang/CNET

Microsoft President Brad Smith suggested that the app stores of rival companies Apple and Google should be subject to greater antitrust scrutiny because their rules make life difficult for small developers. Without explicitly naming Apple or Google, he told Politico that companies had "created higher walls and far more formidable gates" for their app stores than there were in the past.

His comments came two days after Europe's Competition Commission opened dual investigations into Apple Pay and the App Store.

This story will be updated shortly.