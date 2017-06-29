Microsoft's annual Ultimate Game Sale gets set to kick off

Microsoft's annual Ultimate Game Sale is back and bigger -- and longer -- than ever.

From June 30 to July 10, four days longer than previous years, Microsoft will offering up to 65 percent discounts on more than 300 Xbox games and add-ons, including Injustice 2, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Prey, Rocket League and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy. And if you're an Xbox Live Gold member, you can save up to an additional 10 percent on the deals.

Windows 10 games on sale will include Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, Resident Evil 7, Fallout Shelter and Dead Rising 4 and you'll see discounts on select gaming PCs, as well as PC and Xbox accessories.

Microsoft hasn't provided a full list of what's on sale yet or exactly how much specific items will be discounted, but you can find out soon enough -- the sale starts tomorrow.