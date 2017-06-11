Microsoft reveals the Xbox One X, its most powerful console ever

Josh Miller/CNET

Bye Project Scorpio, hello to the new Xbox One X.

The console, revealed by Microsoft at their E3 2017 conference on Sunday, is promising better graphics for players, whether or not they have a 4K television, using a technique they call "supersampling."

Microsoft has been announcing details of its Scorpio-codenamed console slowly over the past year, discussing the technology behind it, but not sharing other details like what it looks like or its price until today. In addition to being its most powerful console, Microsoft says it is also the smallest they've ever released.

The console is expected to be released worldwide on November 7.

The new console is one of the most important product releases from the Xbox team in years. The Xbox One, while highly regarded by many, is estimated to have undersold the Sony PlayStation 4, its biggest competitor, nearly two-to-one.

Meanwhile, Sony's released new products like its virtual reality goggles, the PlayStation VR. At nearly 1 million units sold in less than six months on the market, the device has beaten Sony's internal expectations.

Nintendo's new Switch console, released in March for $299, has also been given high marks by reviewers.

Whether the Xbox One X will help Microsoft gain an edge is still unclear.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

