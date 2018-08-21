Microsoft didn't host a physical press conference at this year's Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, but it offered a livestream announcement in the form of a special episode of Inside Xbox.

Here's what they announced:

Hunt: Showdown, a competitive multiplayer shooter from Crytek -- with PVP and PVE -- for Xbox Game Preview. You play as a bounty hunter and kill monsters for gold in a 1K sandbox map.

PUBG 1.0 hits Xbox One on Sept. 4



Limited edition PUBG Xbox One controller. Has grips on the triggers, ships in October.

New customizable Xbox One controllers from Xbox Design Lab -- five new camo options and five new shadow options.

Battlefield V: Tides of War introduces combat roles with unique loadouts and abilities, along with the ability to customize your company.

Battlefield V Xbox One X bundle includes a unique 1TB console.

State of Decay 2: Daybreak pack arrives Sept. 12, includes new Blood Plague Juggernaut.

Sea of Thieves: Forsaken Shores is adding Devil's Roar, a new area with volcanos that can erupt, throwing rocks down and creating explosions. Adds Cargo Run quests for merchants.

Fresh trailer for Fallout 76

Screenshot by CNET

We're not expecting to see any major new hardware from the company, so don't get excited about an Xbox Two. Instead, Microsoft said it will show off the "latest on Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2," as well as "exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content for many other games." We'll update this story with the news as it happens.

Nvidia already kicked off Gamescom week with the announcement of its new GTX 2080 video card. Keep your eyes on our Gamescom hub page for more news from the show floor. And for more, see our sister site GameSpot's coverage of the show.